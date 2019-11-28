MENU

Sara Ali Khan keeps her cool even as a fan gets too close for comfort

Published: Nov 28, 2019, 14:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan has innumerable fans across the world. Watch this video to know how the Simmba actress handled an over-enthusiastic fan who came too close for a selfie.

A screengrab from the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram

Being a public figure, one has to keep calm and collected even when one wants to get furious and lash out. It's a difficult position to put a celebrity in when fans try to get too close or get touchy-feely without the celeb's permission. This is the situation Sara Ali Khan found herself in when she arrived at Mumbai airport recently.

Sara Ali Khan has innumerable fans across the world. This video that's going viral on the internet shows how the Simmba actress handled an over-enthusiastic fan who came too close for a selfie. Watch it below:

 
 
 
#saraalikhan is back from New York #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onNov 26, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

Sara Ali Khan kept her cool even when faced with an unwarranted familiarity the fan showed while clicking a selfie with her. While she could have spoken harshly or told him off, Sara settled for a stern stare and creating distance between herself and the fan.

Well, it's not the first time that fans have hassled their favourite celebs, and it won't be the last. One thing we could all learn from this incident is that celebrity or not, personal space is a thing that must be respected.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in two big films next - Coolie No 1 and the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. While Coolie No 1 will see her pairing up with Varun Dhawan, the Love Aaj Kal sequel will see her opposite rumoured ex-flame Kartik Aaryan.

