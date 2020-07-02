Sara Ali Khan looks both goofy and glamourous in latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan has been making sure she uploads as many entertaining posts on Instagram as possible. Her fans are aware she's extremely fond of sharing throwback pictures and videos to keep them hooked and happy. And the latest Instagram post is not a throwback picture but actually a latest picture.

Taking to her Instagram account, she looked both goofy and glamourous at the same time and this is what her caption was:

One of the users, after seeing the post, wrote- "OMG Sara ki shayari is the best." (sic) Another one wrote- "So sweet girl." (sic) Khan was also spotted at filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office on June 30 where she could be seen wearing a traditional attire, a beautiful pink Kurta Pajama.

The actress is collaborating with Rai for Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and is touted to release in cinemas on the Valentine's Day week next year. She made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput as her maiden leading man. She was then seen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

She's also gearing up for the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has now been postponed.

