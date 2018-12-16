Sara Ali Khan: My endeavour is to be the most real person

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood acting debut with Kedarnath and is awaiting the release of her second film Simmba, has become an instant social media fan favourite

Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan says she may be pursuing acting as a profession but her aim is to be as real and relatable as possible.

The young actor believes, "People appreciate the fact that I am real. I endeavour to be the most real person. I don't think too much and try to be as organic as I can. I do make mistakes. With the same token, you get appreciation and criticism as well and you have to take it the same way."

Sara told PTI that as a performer she wants to experiment.

"I am taking each day as it comes. I will see what offers come my way and whatever excites me I will take that up. As an actor, I want to experiment with different kinds of films. I have always loved acting. I am always dying to be on a film set. Life is empty for me without that," she said.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba features Ranveer Singh in the title role and Sonu Sood as an antagonist. The film releases on December 28.

Also, there are rumours that Sara will be seen in a sequel to Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, will collaborate with Imtiaz Ali and will be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Rannbhoomi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever