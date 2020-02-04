Sara Ali Khan nails her fashion outing as she promotes Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal and has been making astonishing fashion statements. The actress has an unmatched fashion sense that is loved by one and all.

Taking to her Instagram Sara shared- Post weekend posing. Pre week pondering. Either way, followed by hashtags- No more, Monday Blues, Love Aaj Kal.

Take a look right here:

Sara donned a white silk bleeding printed wide-legged pant and an oversized shirt with a front knot. Giving a little more colour to her sartorial pick, the actress paired it with hot pink pumps. Sara kept her make-up minimal and had her hair half rolled up and half-open.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1, respectively. She also has Atrangi Re coming up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

