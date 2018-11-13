Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her grand debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', said that she couldn't have done any of it without her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput."

On being asked to comment on her experience of working with Sushant, Sara said, "I am so glad that you asked me that. I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn't have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had."

Sara also credited the 'M.S. Dhoni- The untold Story' for helping her learn Hindi. "There were days when I was lost and scared as it's the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot,' she added.

The trailer of 'Kedarnath' was released earlier in the day and is garnering praise for the lead pair's crackling chemistry. The film features Sara as Mukku, a tourist-pilgrim, and Sushant as a Muslim 'Pitu' named Mansoor.

The two minute and fifty nine-second-long trailer looks powerful as it highlights the love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy and their struggle to deal with communal clashes while also trying to survive the floods that devastated Uttarakhand in 2013.

