Sara Ali Khan's poem for mother Amrita Singh will leave you teary-eyed

A lot has been spoken about Sara Ali Khan's relationship with her mother Amrita Singh. The latter might have separated from Saif Ali Khan, but the mother-daughter duo continues to share a happy relationship. From been spotted together shopping to eating together, Sara and Amrita never shy away from cameras.

Recently, Sara took to her Instagram handle and summarised her love for her mother, who she calls her anchor, her inspiration, and the magician that takes away all tension. She also said that no sadness lasts and no fear persists when her mother is around and that there can't be much apprehension. She expressed her love in the form of a poem.

The poem read: "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1."

Along with the poem, she attached pictures of her and Amrita in western and traditional attire. Along with it, she also shared two adorable pictures of the duo along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, in two different avatars.

Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, and then found critical acclaim for her next film, Simmba. She will be now seen in two films - Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan and Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

