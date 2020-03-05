Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with pictures from their beach vacay!
Sara Ali Khan looks smashingly gorgeous while posing with brother and birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan and posts a lovely wish for him on Instagram!
Sara Ali Khan is the only actress who can effortlessly nail both the traditional and the western looks. When she's dressed traditionally, she reminds us of her mother Amrita Singh, and when she goes Western, she looks like the Gen-Y diva we all can have desires for.
Today is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, and we knew there would be a post from the actress, but we didn't expect her to raise the temperature with it. She could be seen donning a bikini and Ibrahim flashing his abs in this post and both the siblings channeled their smoldering and scorching persona.
She wrote- "Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today! Wish I was with you." (sic) Take a look:
This is the best throwback picture in recent times and we can't get enough of it. On the work front, Sara just had Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and now gears up for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Aanand L. Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
-
Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The trio was seen soaking up the sun, taking in the sunsets, deep-sea diving, and indulging in other water sports on the island. All pictures/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account
-
"When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," captioned Sara Ali Khan on her social media account. Well, she isn't wrong. What do you think?
-
Her swimsuits left her fans in awe! The actress was seen wearing monochrome and striped bikinis while chilling in the pool. Well, this one surely has our attention!
-
If you're wondering what the actress had in this breakfast spread, she also shared a picture which read, "'Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last [sic]"
-
Sara Ali Khan is often known for her impeccable fashion choices, and one of them that recently left fashionistas startled was her neon bikini! No outfit is complete without a splash of colour, right?
-
While soaking up the Maldivian sun, Sara captioned her picture with a popular Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's film.
-
In this one, the Kedarnath actress seems to be having a gala time in a pool in a multicoloured bikini. Posing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara wrote, "I always got your back."
-
How cute do the Khan siblings and their mum look looking out to sea and spending quality time together? We sure wish we could go on exotic holidays with our siblings just like Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan! Sara also shared a few Instagram stories from her holiday.
-
Apart from her Maldivian vacation, Sara Ali Khan went on a holiday with her friend to celebrate Christmas. She had shared a few snaps from that trip as well. The actress chose the best way to welcome the new year with - travel! And as we all know, Sara loves to travel and has been on several holidays in the recent past - including New York and Sri Lanka.
-
While most of the pictures gave us major sibling goals, this one caught our eye, where we can see Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim chilling in the pool together. Sara shared, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter, Swim swimm swimming in the water [sic]"
-
Just swimming isn't enough when on an island! Jet-skiing is an important sport too! Isn't it?
-
This was not all from Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries. The actress also had a diving session along with her partner in crime Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Deep Sea Diving, Fishies Vibing #bucketlist [sic]" wrote Sara.
-
Sara Ali Khan also called this island a blue heaven. She wrote, "If paradise had a colour [sic]"
-
When on a vacation, that too with your folks, all you do is smile, and that's what Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were caught doing while posing for family pictures.
-
Happy Vacations, Sara Ali Khan and family!
