Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with pictures from their beach vacay!

Sara Ali Khan is the only actress who can effortlessly nail both the traditional and the western looks. When she's dressed traditionally, she reminds us of her mother Amrita Singh, and when she goes Western, she looks like the Gen-Y diva we all can have desires for.

Today is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, and we knew there would be a post from the actress, but we didn't expect her to raise the temperature with it. She could be seen donning a bikini and Ibrahim flashing his abs in this post and both the siblings channeled their smoldering and scorching persona.

She wrote- "Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today! Wish I was with you." (sic) Take a look:

This is the best throwback picture in recent times and we can't get enough of it. On the work front, Sara just had Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and now gears up for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Aanand L. Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

