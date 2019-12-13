MENU
Sara Ali Khan replaces Alia Bhatt as headliner at Kids Choice Awards

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 15:17 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan is expected to perform a song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan at the gala.

Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has dislodged Alia Bhatt as the headliner of the Kids Choice Awards after the former held the position for three years. It is said that the younger actor has become a favourite among children following her turn in Simmba (2018), which explains her appointment to the show. She is expected to perform a song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan at the gala.

Sara Ali Khan was recently awarded the Promising Newcomer Female Award For Simmba. The young star took to Instagram to share a special message after this win. She wrote, "This is a special (one) since it's my first award for Simmba. Thank you @itsrohitshetty for giving me this opportunity, without even seeing a single frame of Kedarnath. Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, mentoring me and always supporting me. Thank you @ranveersingh for being a fireball of energy, and invigorating everyone around you with the same..."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This is a special âï¸ since it’s my first award for Simmba ð¦ð¤ð Thank you @itsrohitshetty for giving me this opportunity, without even seeing a single frame of Kedarnath ðð» Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, mentoring me and always supporting me. Thank you @ranveersingh for being a fireball of energy, and invigorating everyone around you with the same ð£ ð¥ ð¥ I truly believe I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with you and see first hand the dedication and focus you work with ðªð»ðð» This one is for the entire cast and crew of Simmba!! #aalareaala #aalireaali #SaraAliAali

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 8, 2019 at 8:59pm PST

Next up, Sara will be seen in a romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, respectively. Both the films are slated to release next year.

