Sara Ali Khan replaces Alia Bhatt as headliner at Kids Choice Awards

Sara Ali Khan has dislodged Alia Bhatt as the headliner of the Kids Choice Awards after the former held the position for three years. It is said that the younger actor has become a favourite among children following her turn in Simmba (2018), which explains her appointment to the show. She is expected to perform a song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan at the gala.

Sara Ali Khan was recently awarded the Promising Newcomer Female Award For Simmba. The young star took to Instagram to share a special message after this win. She wrote, "This is a special (one) since it's my first award for Simmba. Thank you @itsrohitshetty for giving me this opportunity, without even seeing a single frame of Kedarnath. Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, mentoring me and always supporting me. Thank you @ranveersingh for being a fireball of energy, and invigorating everyone around you with the same..."

Next up, Sara will be seen in a romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, respectively. Both the films are slated to release next year.

