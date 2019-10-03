Sara Ali Khan reveals how mum Amrita reacted to Saif-Kareena's wedding

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were featured on a magazine cover recently. The brother-sister duo looked chic and stylish on the cover, and also spoke at length about their bond and their legacy. Sara shared the shoot photos on her social media, and both Sara and Ibrahim look stunning together.

In an interview conducted by Hello! India magazine, Sara opened up about mum Amrita Singh and how the veteran actress reacted when she came to know about ex-husband Saif Ali Khan tying the knot with Kareena Kapoor. She told the publication, "When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, 'Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga'."

Isn't that the sweetest thing? Sara has mentioned in prior interviews how she shares a warm friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and how she's a big fan of Bebo's character 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Recently, in a chat with another magazine, Sara Ali Khan had opened up about the equation she shares with Kareena. She said, "I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well."

She had also spoken about how the arrival of Taimur Ali Khan has brought the entire family together. She shared, "I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

On the work front, Sara is currently busy with the Coolie No 1 remake, where she will reprise the role played by Karisma Kapoor. Coolie No 1 also stars Varun Dhawan, who will play the role Govinda played in the original. The Kedarnath actress will also be seen in the sequel to her dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal.

