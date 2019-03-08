Sara Ali Khan says it was easier for her to accept Kareena Kapoor because of mother Amrita Singh

bollywood

In an interview to a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her parents' separation, accepting Kareena Kapoor as his father's second wife and movie aspirations

Sara Ali Khan. All Pictures: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan, who is just two films old in the showbiz, has won hearts due to her bubbly and charismatic personality just like her mother Amrita Singh. In an interview with Filmfare, Sara spoke about the much-discussed modern family she is living in. The actress has spoken about her equation with father Saif Ali Khan post-divorce with Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor, who is his wife now. She has credited her mom for creating a healthy atmosphere amongst everyone.

Sara Ali Khan said that her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got divorced when she was a little child. Stating about it, she added that it worked "best" for her. "I was a kid, who understood that her mother and father were happier that way. I can't change how they are when they're together. But you must know the option. I could have been brought up in an extremely unhappy, unstable and toxic household. But today I live with the world's best mother in the most secure, happiest and healthiest space ever. People even used to ask me, 'Don't you miss the idea of a Sunday family lunch?' Every day after the gym it's like a girl's day out for mom and me. Every night is like a pyjama party. I love it," asserted the Kedarnath actress.

After Saif and Amrita parted ways, Sara chose to stay with her mother. However, she affirms that it did not change her equation with daddy dearest. She also emphasized on the fact that Saif never made her feel that he was away from home. "And as far as my father is concerned, he's never ever let me feel that we don't live together. He's always a phone call away. He's always available for dinner, for coffee. So why would I feel like that? I have two happy homes with two happy parents. That's a win-win situation as opposed to a massive loss for everyone," said Sara.

Sara Ali Khan has time and again professed her admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan in several interviews and chat shows, who is now the wife of Saif Ali Khan. The young actress says, "I've been an avid Kareena Kapoor fan. So even today there's an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have. After Sridevi, I am a Kareena Kapoor fan," stated the 25-year old.

Speaking further about Kareena, she revealed, "As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don't need to know who that person is. It's about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we've conducted ourselves with dignity. It's also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything's fine. She got me ready for my father's wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, 'Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno' (Don't wear these earrings, wear the other one)... and if that's the vibe at home, then you're comfortable enough to take anything on."

On the professional front, after Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan delivered Simmba with Ranveer Singh. She is currently shooting for Love Aaj Ka 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

