Sara Ali Khan shares a black-and-white but beautiful picture, says our hearts and souls aren't in lockdown!

We have said this before and we say this again- Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life during this isolation and lockdown. She is making sure she uploads at least one picture every day and gives her fans an opportunity to see all of them that they have never seen before. And the tradition continues!

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a black-and-white but beautiful picture of herself where she looked nothing less than a princess and the caption was something that had our attention. She wrote- "Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Such is the power of her account that the post attracted over 2,000 comments within 30 minutes. Right from awesome to stunner to absolute gorgeous beauty, the comments had everything that would make her day. Another great post that she shared with us was her transformation from what is known as 'Fat to Fit'. In case you missed that post, have a look right here:

And not to forget, her Knock Knock video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Clearly hers is the most entertaining account so far out of all the actors from her contemporaries. On the work front, she has Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re coming up.

