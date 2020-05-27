Sara Ali Khan shares a candid compilation of her travel across India
Amidst this resilient times, Sara Ali Khan shares a video of her travel across India covering some key destinations.
Amidst this resilient times, Sara Ali Khan shares a video of her travel across India covering some key destinations. A major part of what makes India a great destination for travelling is its people and diverse cultures. Learning about these diversities, beliefs and cultures amongst various things, Sara gives us a sneak peek of her beautiful journey and it's a sheer delight to look at. Taking to her social media handle Sara shared, "Episode 1: Bharat 'State' of Mind".
Sara has been updating us about her quarantine time by sharing regular updates on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actress had shared a collage of her films and wrote, "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday. But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive (sic)".
View this post on Instagram
Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday ð¤¦ð»âï¸ð¤·âï¸ð¢ðð But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human ðð» #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive ð¡ðâ®ï¸
Here's another throwback picture of her. "Mere sapno ki rani.. hamesha main hi thi (sic)".
View this post on Instagram
à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥... hamesha main hi thi... ð ð¤ ð ð«ðð
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe