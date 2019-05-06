Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture from her alma mater

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, who made a remarkable debut with a strong yet bubbly character in Kedarnath, recently visited New York City and the actress shared a throwback picture from her visit

After completing her education from Columbia University, Sara Ali Khan surely misses her college days. A history and political science graduate has a fondness towards museums and the university often reminds her of these days.

Amongst the many actresses who made their debut in 2018, Sara won several accolades for her debut, including a best debut for the year 2018. Sara Ali Khan is the only actress to win Instagrammer of the Year for the presence she holds across social media.

Upon winning the award, Sara said, "Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people."

Paparazzi's favourite, Sara Ali Khan is quite a traveller and the actress loves visiting museums. After her strong performance in Kedarnath and winning the hearts of the audience with her acting and dance moves in the Aankh Marey song from Simmba, Sara Ali Khan even won the Filmfare Award for Best female debutante.

Being a newcomer, Sara Ali Khan made heads turn with two back to back films last year and has many films in her kitty already. Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's movie, Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1.

