Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan, calls him the 'personification of Mickey Mouse'

Is there anyone in the Hindi film industry that enjoys the feeling of nostalgia as much as Sara Ali Khan? Seems no! In the last three months, during this lockdown, the actor has shared tons of throwback pictures and videos where she's either alone, or with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, or mother Amrita Singh, or her father Saif Ali Khan.

And her latest Instagram post is with her father, again! This time, she shared a childhood picture of herself where she could be chilling with the Omkara actor and those chubby cheeks were really adorable! She called her dad the personification of Mickey Mouse. Here's the complete caption- "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

After seeing the post, a user wrote- "I love Saif Ali Khan," (sic) and this comment was accompanied by as many as six red hearts. Another user wrote- "Best father - daughter duo." (sic) Given the kind of camaraderie the duo shares on social media and what we saw in the last season of Koffee With Karan, they could crackle the screen if they had to unite for a film!

Coming to films, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. In the same month, she did Simmba with Ranveer Singh that was directed by Rohit Shetty and it went on to become a blockbuster. Her next film was with Kartik Aaryan called Love Aaj Kal , which was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

She's now gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan that's directed by David Dhawan, the man who also directed the original in 1995! She also has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush that's directed by Aanand L. Rai slated to release on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2021!

Coming to Saif Ali Khan, he has been acting since 1992! His first major success happened in the form of Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. And he consolidated himself as an actor with Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Choices like Hum Tum, Ek Hasina Thi, Salaam Namaste, Parineeta, Being Cyrus, and above all, Omkara helped him stay afloat in Bollywood.

In 2018, he did Sacred Games that changed the game for content. It was, in a way, the rise and rise of the OTT platform in the country. 2020 has been a terrific year for him as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman have done well. He's now gearing up for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, a show with Ali Abbas Zafar, and the remake of Vikram Vedha.

