Sara Ali Khan shares another terrific throwback picture, shows us the evolution of #SundayFunday
Sara Ali Khan continues to share some terrific throwback pictures, and this time shows us how the meaning of the term #SundayFunday has evolved!
Sara Ali Khan is clearly enjoying going back in time and again and sharing some of her unseen pictures and videos. We all saw and loved her video where she could be seen dancing her heart out, and now, she has shared a fantastic and funny throwback picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.
In the picture, we can see two versions of the family, the old and the new, and rightly captioning the picture, the actress wrote- "The evolution of the meaning of #SundayFunday." (sic)
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ©ðÂÂ§ðÂÂ¦ And now ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂÂï¸Â #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday ðÂ¤·âÂÂï¸Â à¤¸à¤¬ à¤Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â âÂÂï¸Âà¤Âà¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤Â... Just Happy New Day ðÂÂÂðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong
And in case you missed it, the actress also shared another video with her family where they all could be seen playing 'Who's More Likely To', have a look in case you missed it:
Given how much her fans have been enjoying her videos and posts on Instagram, we hope she keeps sharing such post, be it Sunday Funday, Throwback Thursday, Monday Motivation, or anything else!
