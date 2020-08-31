Sara Ali Khan shares her 'Monday Morning Mood' with a beautiful picture

Sara Ali Khan seems to enjoy posting her pictures on Instagram a lot. She has been one of the most active celebrities on social media during these last five months in the lockdown. And her latest post is all about her Monday Morning Mood.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures of herself and as always, looked stunning. Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram Monday Morning Mood ððð A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 30, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

A few days back, she even gave a glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations to her fans. In case you missed the post, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya ðð»ððð A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 27, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for two films, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan. This comedy was planned for a May 1 release this year on the occasion of Labour Day; could now arrive on Amazon Prime Video on the eve of Diwali.

A source close to the film told the portal, "The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper.

The source also talked about how this comedy has fetched the third-highest amount on the OTT platform owning to the leading man's stardom. It said, "After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it's Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan's star power and the film's anticipation among the audience. It's a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment."

