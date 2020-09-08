Sara Ali Khan shares her trick to hide from 2020 with this witty Instagram post

She totally nails it when it comes to captioning her Instagram posts. And this time around, as well, Sara Ali Khan did not fail to impress her fans with her quirky lines. On Monday, Sara Ali Khan showed fans "how to hide from the year 2020", through an indicative picture.

Sara posted her picture in the lap of nature (we think it's from her Goa diaries). The actress is seeing standing amid sprawling greenery. But what caught our eyes is her camouflage-printed short dress. Khan looks super cool as she completes the look with a sling bag and sunglasses.

"Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood#mondaymotivation," she captioned the image.

Sara is super active on social media and keeps sharing pictures (almost every day) for her fans. The last picture that she shared was of her in a hot-pink bikini paired with heart-shaped dark shades. Sara is seen reading a book, seated a pink tube in the swimming pool.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The film has been helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Khan will also be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.

