Sara Ali Khan shares photos from her visit to the Ganga ghats; take a look

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Varanasi and also spent some time at the Ganga ghats. The Love Aaj Kal actress attended the Ganga aarti, too, while there, and shared some lovely photos from the spiritual site. Sara looked at peace as she posed by the Ganges and shared the photos on social media to share her experience with her fans.

View this post on Instagram Ganga Nadi ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onMar 2, 2020 at 7:21am PST

Responding to her photos, one Instagram user wrote, "Love from MP (Madhya Pradesh)", while another wrote, "May God bless you" and yet another commented, "Wow beautiful pics."

Sara Ali Khan has been quite busy with her projects and was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. While the film didn't make a bang at the box office, it was received well and did decent business.

A mid-day review of the film reads, "Love Aaj Kal may not be accepted or embraced with open arms, the way we have other films of the same genre, this one will have either solid or scathing reactions, since we all define love differently. People may not buy into the world of Zoe, Veer, and Raghu, because we haven't met such characters on the celluloid. But this is something Ali has been tackling since Socha Na Tha."

The actress now has the remake of Coolie No 1 in the pipeline opposite Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan.

