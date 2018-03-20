Sara Ali Khan signed opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba

Simmba finally gets its leading lady. Sara Ali Khan will romance Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty directorial



Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar

There was immense curiosity after the release of the first poster which featured Ranveer Singh, who would be cast as the film's female lead. Now it's confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for Simmba, which will be directed by Rohit. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions' Simmba, which is slated to release worldwide on December 28, 2018.

Well, in case you have forgotten the killer look of Ranveer Singh as Simmba, check it out here again:

28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA pic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017

Also Read: When Karan Johar convinced Janhvi Kapoor's parents for Simmba

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates