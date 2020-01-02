Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan has joined hands with Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind to help raise funds for a Mumbai based NGO "Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT)". Through this endeavor, the donations raised will help the NGO provide care and support to children and families affected with HIV, and one lucky fan of Sara's will get a chance to spend the evening with her!

The campaign with Sara Ali Khan goes live on January 2, 2020. Through fans can win a chance to watch her upcoming movie directed by Imtiaz Ali with her. Here's what makes this experience even more special – the fan will get a chance to watch the movie with Sara at a special VIP screening even before it releases in the country, and then spend time with her after the movie for some chai-coffee and fun conversation.

Sara Ali Khan said, "I'm grateful to CCDT for the wonderful work that they do by supporting children and families that are affected by HIV. Not only do they provide shelters and infrastructural help to those directly affected by AIDS, but they also ensure that families don't fall apart after a member is diagnosed. Since in today's day and age, social stigma and emotional trauma are as important issues to address for families as actually supporting those that are affected by HIV. Over the years, CCDT has been working towards reducing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that people have access to treatment, information, and prevention services. Thank you Fankind for giving me this amazing opportunity to play a part in giving back to the society; I urge you guys to help me support this noble cause."

As part of the campaign, fans can donate and buy entries for Rs 200 and its multiples, and one lucky fan along with a friend will get the opportunity to meet and watch a movie and spend time with Sara. Every individual who contributes on the platform will get a personalized certificate autographed by Sara. And Indian citizens will get an 80G tax-exempt certificate from GiveIndia.

Other than meeting Sara, the winner will get an all-expense-paid trip to Mumbai, and a free stay at a five-star hotel. They can also get a friend along whose travel and hotel charges will be covered as well.

