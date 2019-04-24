Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 adaptation

bollywood

After Judwaa 2, the film marks David and Varun Dhawan's second collaboration. While Varun's latest release was Kalank, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the modern version of "Coolie No 1", the makers announced Wednesday. There were speculations that the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018's "Kedarnath", would be playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the modern adaptation of the hit comedy.

The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and wrote: "IT’S OFFICIAL... After 25 years, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun’s next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2."

Sara's debut was one of the most exuberant debuts of Bollywood, keeping her busy with two back to back releases, Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the projects did well critically as well as on the Bollywood charts.

Sara Ali Khan has undoubtedly emerged as an unconventional actress who chooses her own path, attending a selective number of events and is seen doing the everyday activity with her brother or friends like riding a cycle on the road. Sara's charm is the talk of the town where she proves that just vanity is not the path.

