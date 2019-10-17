Sara Ali Khan wishes her 'first friend' happy birthday; see pictures

It's not always that you get a glimpse into a celebrity's personal life. Sara Ali Khan has many close friends and the Simmba actress recently took to social media to wish one of them happy birthday. According to Sara's post, her friend Vedika Pinto, whose birthday she celebrated was her 'first friend' and someone she 'stole Peppy' from. Makes us wonder if that's what led to the two girls becoming friends!

Here's what Sara wrote alongside the photos: "Happiest birthday to my first friend @vedikapinto I'm so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later I still laugh at you. p.s cakey makeup suits you #oldisgold #firstfriend"

If you swipe through the pictures, you will be able to see childhood photos of Sara and her friend, which are sure to make you go aww. The girls sure were super cute in all their kiddie innocence. Sara's pictures garnered a lot of likes and good wishes for her friend.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and later, was seen in the massive hit Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. As of now, the lovely actress has a few film projects lined up, namely Coolie No 1 and the Love Aaj Kal sequel.

Coolie No 1 is an official remake of the original movie, which featured Govinda and Karisma and was directed by David Dhawan. The remake went on floors in August 2019 and will also be directed by David Dhawan. The Love Aaj Kal sequel originally starred Sara's dad, Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone, and was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

