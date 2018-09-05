Sara Ali Khan wishes Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor on Teacher's Day

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan who is all geared up to set foot in Bollywood with Simmba and Kedarnath took to her Instagram wishing both her directors Happy Teacher's Day.

Sara Ali Khan/Picture courtesy: @saraalikhan95

The versatile face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan shared throwback pictures with a heartwarming post for Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor.

Wishing Rohit Shetty, Sara posted a series of pictures by saying, "Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!! Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. #simmba #gratitude #boss". [sic]

The actress also wished Abhishek Kapoor by sharing an on-set picture.

The director's actor, Sara Ali Khan shared a strong bond with both Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor on the films set a testimony of which is seen on her latest Insta posts.

Sara’s debut in Bollywood is one of the most anticipated and awaited. Sources close to people who have worked with her already share that she is a very promising girl.

Sara Ali Khan made a thoughtful gesture by making her Instagram debut on her Nation's birthday. Her first post was a visual rendition of the national anthem of India along with a pop art image of Its author Rabindra Nath Tagore. Interestingly the Nobel winning poet who wrote India's national anthem happens to be her direct ancestor from her father's side.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath and Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

