Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is adorable!

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrates his 18th birthday on March 5. On this occasion, sister Sara Ali Khan has a heartwarming wish for him on her social media account

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram account

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 18 today, March 5, 2019. On the occasion of his birthday, elder sister Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to wish Ibrahim. The Kedarnath actress shared two goofy images of herself with him to describe their relationship. In both the photos, Ibrahim is seen lifting Sara in his arms while they both share a laugh.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photos with a cute Instagram post and its caption proves that they are like any other brother-sister duo. She revealed how he "tolerates" her "nonsense patiently". This is what she wrote: "Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly)."

Although, Sara and Ibrahim stay with their mother Amrita Singh (Saif's former wife) they share a healthy and lovely relationship with father, Saif, who is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and who have a son Taimur Ali Khan together. Taimur is social media's heartthrob and features in every newspaper and entertainment sites.

View this post on Instagram Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ­ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 25, 2018 at 1:54am PST

Coming back to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. The former has been very supportive of his elder sister. He is often seen attending special screenings and events of Sara's films. Take a look at this picture, where he accompanied Sara with mother Amrita Singh for Simmba's screening.

On the professional front, after Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has taken off to New Delhi for a month for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Part 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The original Love Aaj Kal had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Also Read: Candid pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan with his family and friends



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates