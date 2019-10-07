MENU

Sara Ali Khan's cheat day with mommy Amrita Singh looks delicious!

Updated: Oct 07, 2019, 14:14 IST | ANI

Sara Ali Khan's Instgram account
Sara Ali Khan's Instgram account

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' alongside Varun Dhawan, took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh.

The 24-year-old who made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath' gave a glimpse of her cheat day in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, the actor's mother can be seen hiding her face from the camera as Sara sarcastically asks, "Hi mom we're live on Instagram. Why are you eating like this today? What's gone wrong?"

The 'Simmba' star refers to the huge dosa and other South Indian delicacies that are placed on their table.

"When mommy and I set out to eat, We don't care about the diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn't extraordinary it's no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari," the actor captioned the footage.

Her upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1' is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

