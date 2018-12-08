Sara Ali Khan's debut vehicle Kedarnath not to hit screens in Uttarakhand

bollywood

The latest orders by the district magistrates implies that Kedarnath will not release now in state capital Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Almora and Udhamsinghnagar. Other districts of Uttarakhand do not have film theatres

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath

The Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath did not release in Uttarakhand, an official said yesterday. While there has be no official ban on the film by the state government, district magistrates had been asked to take a call on whether the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film should be released in their respective jurisdictions.

Following this, the district magistrates banned the movie's release in their respective districts. A decision to this effect was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the report submitted by a committee headed by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

The romance drama, with the 2013 flash floods in Kedarnath as the backdrop, was opposed by the right-wing activists from early this year when it was being shot in the state.

The furore gained further momentum upon the release of the trailer. The activists alleged that the film hurt Hindu sentiments and promoted the idea of love jihad.

