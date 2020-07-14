Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Sara Ali Khan revealed on social media that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she and other family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJul 13, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!" Khan posted a statement.

Mumbai, reported a total positive COVID-19 cases of 93894 with 22,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 5,332 people succumbing to the deadly infection so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever