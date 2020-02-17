Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post truly proves- Like Mother Like Daughter

We don't have to say how Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of mother and actor Amrita Singh, every daughter has to have a striking resemblance to her mother. And Khan is really enjoying basking in this resemblance. We are hinting at her latest Instagram post.

Last night, taking to her Instagram account, she shared her picture in a traditional avatar and bifurcated it with Singh's picture from the good old days and wrote- Like Mother Like Daughter.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Like mother, like daughter A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onFeb 16, 2020 at 7:54am PST

Sara Ali Khan is a delightful actress and started her journey in Hindi Cinema with a bang! With Kedarnath and Simmba, she became the actress to look out for. As far as the mixed response to her last outing, Love Aaj Kal is concerned, well, welcome to Bollywood!

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the film's weekend collections. Take a look:

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: âÂ¹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

On the work front, the actress has Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan coming up on May 1, which will be followed by Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021.

