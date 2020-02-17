Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post truly proves- Like Mother Like Daughter
Sara Ali Khan posted a picture on her Instagram account in a traditional avatar and bifurcated it with an old picture of her mother Amrita Singh. Don't miss it!
We don't have to say how Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of mother and actor Amrita Singh, every daughter has to have a striking resemblance to her mother. And Khan is really enjoying basking in this resemblance. We are hinting at her latest Instagram post.
Last night, taking to her Instagram account, she shared her picture in a traditional avatar and bifurcated it with Singh's picture from the good old days and wrote- Like Mother Like Daughter.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is a delightful actress and started her journey in Hindi Cinema with a bang! With Kedarnath and Simmba, she became the actress to look out for. As far as the mixed response to her last outing, Love Aaj Kal is concerned, well, welcome to Bollywood!
Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the film's weekend collections. Take a look:
#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: âÂ¹ 27.86 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020
On the work front, the actress has Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan coming up on May 1, which will be followed by Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021.
After returning from a long vacation in the Maldives, actor Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, visited the Shani Temple in Juhu to seek blessings from the lord. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Sara Ali Khan visited the temple with her mother Amrita Singh and other relatives.
During her visit to the famous temple, Sara Ali Khan aced the all-white look in a white sharara suit and kept her hair-do simple with a pleat. Pretty, isn't it?
For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan recently returned from her holiday in the Maldives where she turned a water baby and was seen chilling in swimming pools and going underwater for deep-sea diving sport with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and mum Amrita Singh.
On the work front, the Pataudi scion has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage.
Speaking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan shared, "Being an Imtiaz Ali heroine has been on my wish list and then bucket list. I still can't believe it will soon be in my filmography."
Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The family entertainer is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.
The popular mother-daughter duo Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at a popular temple in the city. We have pictures
