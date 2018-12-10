Sara Ali Khan's latest picture will drive away your Monday blues

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has been raking in immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike for her striking performance as Mukku in Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan who is currently riding high on the success of her debut film Kedarnath recently spotted in a blue which will surely will surely ward off your Monday blues. Apart from her noteworthy performance, it is her stylish-yet-natural looks that has most of her fans go gaga over.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted wearing a blue side-slit attire. The actress looked nothing less than an absolute chic. Sara completed her look with hair parted sideways, matching earring and high heels, the star kid slays it. The actress has been raking in immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike for her striking performance as Mukku in Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan's performance is one of the major highlights of Kedarnath and also a major reason for drawing footfalls to the theatres. In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance received an exceptional response.

Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey. The movie is slated to release on 28th December.

