Sara Ali Khan's 'Mommy's day out' picture is so adorable!

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the 'Kedarnath' actor, the mother-daughter duo is twinning in multi-coloured Anarkali suits.

In one of the pictures, the two are seen sitting on a couch posing while the other one is a selfie featuring the two wearing attractive designer masks. "Mommy's Day Out #twinning #winning," Khan wrote in the caption.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is quite close to her mother and brother Ibrahim Khan. She keeps posting pictures from the family outings to keep her fans entertained.

