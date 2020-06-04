Sara Ali Khan's 'Saat Samundar Paar' video is taking over the internet

Sara Ali Khan is one graceful actress, and no one can deny that! The actress' on-screen performances have left everyone in awe of her elegance and poise. Her harmful personality has managed to gather a lot of fans, and social media clubs are proof! Now, the actress dancing to the popular song 'Saat Samundar Paar' has taken over the internet. Sara matching the steps with Masterji will steal everyone's heart. Take a look!

This isn't the first time Sara Ali Khan has treated the audience with her gracious moves. During the quarantine, she shared a motivational video where the actress was seen doing riyaaz. Take a look at the video here.

Sara Ali Khan has truly stood as a motivation to many. The actress has time and again given a reason to her fans to be positive and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the actress had shared a collage of her films and wrote, "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday. But for now- I'm a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, a responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onMay 6, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

In fact, the brother-sister banter on social media has also left everyone rolling on the floor with laughter.

On the film front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The actress' last on-screen performance was opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news