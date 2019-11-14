Sara Ali Khan's vacation in New York looks like a lot of fun!

Sara Ali Khan, who's currently gearing up for two big projects, Coolie No 1 and the sequel to Love Aaj Kal, is currently enjoying a mini-vacation in New York with a friend. Looks like the Kedarnath actress wants to unwind and take a break before getting back to the grind of shooting two big movies.

Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from her trip on Instagram. The pictures show that the actress is having a lot of fun on her holiday! Check it out below:

Sara's pictures from the Big Apple feature herself and her friend bundled up due to the cold weather and they look like they're outside a store.

Recently, Sara had been on another vacation to Sri Lanka that also looked quite amazing. She had shared a few moments from her holiday, keeping her fans updated about her vacay.

View this post on Instagram Lady in Lanka ðÂ§ÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ±ðÂÂ° A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onOct 22, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

Speaking about her film projects, Coolie No 1 is the remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's classic romcom by the same name, directed by David Dhawan who will be directing the remake as well. The film also stars Varun Dhawan who will play Govinda's part in the movie. It also boasts of an ensemble cast of Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Vikas Varma.

Speaking about the Lova Aaj Kal sequel, the title of the film is yet to be decided, but the film will be helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.

