Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban to host Tony Awards

The nominees for this year's 72nd annual Tony Awards will be announced on May 1

Music artistes Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the theatre industry's biggest awards ceremony Tony Awards. Both artistes have become popular talent on the Broadway lately -- Bareilles wrote the score for the musical "Waitress" and her two stints in the lead role of the show charging notable sales increases for the production, while Groban spent several months in one of the title roles of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812".

Bareilles also played Mary Magdalene in NBC's well-received live broadcast of "Jesus Christ Superstar", reported variety.com. The nominees for this year's 72nd annual Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever