Sara Khan believes in living the character

Sara Khan was interacting with the media at the poster launch of her film, Pyar Ektarfa, along with co-actor Bhushan Patiyal

Sara Khan. Pic/Sara Khan's official Instagram account

Actor Sara Khan of Sasural Simar Ka fame interacted with the media at the poster launch of her new film Pyar Ektarfa on January 22. Khan was seen at the launch with her co-star Bhushan Patiyal. During the interaction, she said she believed in living the character, be it in films or television.

Khan further added that the film will go on floors very soon. When asked about how she is preparing for the role, she said, "Now, we will get the script of this film so, we will be getting inside the character. I think it's not difficult to get into a character if you start living it. I believe in living the character whether it's in films or television."

Khan is quite excited about her character in the movie as she will get to perform a lot. She said, "It is a satisfying feeling for an actor when one gets an opportunity to portray different shades through the character because it fulfills one's hunger."

Pyar Ektarfa, directed by Jai P Mishra and produced by Vinod Sagar, is a horror flick, and Khan is thrilled to be a part of it. "I think the story of this film is wonderful, plus, it's a horror film. Personally, I love to watch horror films so, I am thrilled to be part of it. Our director is awesome so, I look forward to working in this film," she said at the launch.

Over the years, Khan has been part of several reality shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Dus Ka Dum, etc. She has also been part of many popular television shows like Bhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai.

Asked if she has noticed a difference between working in television and films, she said, "I don't see any kind of difference between television and film. I think it's up to you and how you take it."

Some of Khan's upcoming projects include a movie called Ullu that she's done for an app, and an untitled project with Shawar Ali and Khalid Siddiqui that will be out soon. Khan is also directing a short film, and making music, something she claims she's always wanted to do.

