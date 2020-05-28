Sara Khan on her lip filler: I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time

Sara Khan, who became a household name with her stint in a popular television show Bidaai, along with Parul Chauhan, made some candid confessions about her lip filler. The actress, in an interview with Times Of India, shared how difficult it was for her to go through the 'disaster' of her lip filler. Not only this, Sara shared much more about her personal life in the media interaction.

When asked about her role, which was her on-screen debut, Sara Khan said, "I did not want to stay as Bidaai's Sadhna my entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan." Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai went on air for more than three years, and ever since then, it was no turning back for Sara Khan!

The television diva further added, "So, I didn't think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn't suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab (I did not like my own lips back then) and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time."

Sara Khan went on to say, "When you are a public figure you will get love and hate both. If there are good people, there will be bad people too. We all know that and we have to understand that everyone looks at you with love and positivity. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you can’t stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. There are a few people who get really rude to you and post harsh comments. Initially, they used to bother and affect me, but then I realised that they are faceless people. They don’t even have real identities. They hide behind fake IDs and don’t even have the guts to show their real face."

The actress also shared an open letter on social media, which reads as follows:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news