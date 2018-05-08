Sara Khan to share screen space with sister Ayra

Sara Khan and her sister Ayra Khan will work together in a show titled Bitchy Bee



Actress Sara Khan and her sister Ayra Khan will work together in a show titled Bitchy Bee. "I'm going make my debut with my sister Sara. What more can be lucky for me? I'm enjoying working with my sister for her show. The show will release soon and hopefully people will love us. The most exciting part about it is that we are going to play ourselves," Ayra said in a statement.

Sara finds working with her sibling fun. "I have many friends in the industry and I have seen them working together. I just wish her best for her debut and pray that she grows and gets more popularity," she added. Sara is also tied up with her TV show Woh Apna Sa.

