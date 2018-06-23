Sarah Jane Dias: Only way to grow is to challenge your fears

Sarah Jane Dias says that everything she has done has been a confidence building exercise

Sarah Jane Dias

Actress, TV host, VJ and former beauty queen - Sarah Jane Dias has explored all mediums and has tasted success in the form of films like "Angry Indian Goddesses" and web series "Inside Edge". For her, putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and challenging fears is the best way to find yourself in life.

"I think that what happens when you throw yourself into various situations and this applies for life in general, is that you learn on the go," Sarah, who will next be seen in season 3 of "Great Escape" at Fox Life, told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai.

"I have read this very often and I firmly believe, the only way to grow is to put yourself in to an uncomfortable situation and challenge your fears. When I first started doing web series, it was a completely new phase to me. My first one was 'Inside Edge'.

"In a way, it was both, comfortable and uncomfortable for me. Comfortable because I was working with reputed companies and uncomfortable because it is a completely a brand new phase for me," she added. She also feels that because web series are shot like films with actors from the industry, the experience is different.

"...web is now so popular, it is so widespread and the demand is so much because consumers are binge watching them.... you have the opportunity to work with a lot of new blood, a lot of new and fresh energies. You are learning not only from the people who are well experienced but also from people who are new and that's a really nice mix for anybody, be it an actor or anybody at any job.

"I think that's only lent to my confidence, be it in front of the camera," she said. Sarah also says that everything she has done has been a confidence building exercise. "The more comfortable you are in your own person, the more able you are to step in to any other character's shoes," she said.

Sarah played the role of a journalist in "Inside Edge" and is packed this year too. "I have done three web series in the last year and a half now, I am enjoying that space. I also have a couple of film projects lined up. And I'm constantly working on music and constantly travelling and constantly working out. And, I think that pretty much takes up all my time," she said,

Season 3 of "Great Escape" will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday starting June 27 on Fox Life. The latest series will feature Vishal Dadlani and Sarah embarking on an expedition to the less explored regions of Himachal Pradesh. The show is all about a splendid road adventure where these 15 year old friends will be seen pushing each other out of their comfort zone.

It promises to bring to viewers the unknown sides of Vishal and Sarah, where the duo will challenge each other with experiences they've never encountered before.

Talking about exploring Himachal Pradesh in the show, she said: "I love India's diversity, the most, and the first thing we get taught in school is that India is a diverse country and you get to witness its diversity first-hand when you are on a road trip."

"And I love that FOX Life embraces this ideology in its way by saying 'Never Stop' and encourages getting on to the road and really exploring the country in that fashion because you get to see the diversity in everything..."

So what was the greatest escape in her life so far? "I spent a month in Brazil last year, I think up until now that has been one of the most amazing trips that I've done," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever