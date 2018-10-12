Sarah Paulson to star in Lionsgate's Run

hollywood

Sarah Paulson will be seen portraying the role of a mother of a teenage girl, who has been brought up in complete isolation

Sarah Paulson

American star Sarah Paulson is all set to play the lead role in Lionsgate's 'Run'. Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are handling the production of the film, which is being directed by Aneesh Chaganty. It is the next project from the creative team behind Searching, reports Variety.

The Ocean's 8 actor will be seen portraying the role of a mother of a teenage girl, who has been brought up in complete isolation. The film takes a twist when the girl finds out her mother's sinister secret.

The production of the film is scheduled to begin from October 31. However, Lionsgate is yet to set a release date. Paulson will be next seen in Bird Box, which will hit the theaters on December 21, and M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass', scheduled to release in January next year.

Her past credits include 'Carol', 'The Post', 'Blue Jay' and 'Rebel in the Rye'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever