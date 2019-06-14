Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

international

President Trump had announced on Thursday that Sanders will step down from her position at the end of the month

Kellyanne Conway. Pic/AFP

Washington: Soon after the US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokesperson, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

"Sarah Sanders is a tremendous talent and battle-tested warrior who has devoted countless hours to the service of our nation. Grateful for our 3 years together and excited to see what her future holds! Her first and best job=MOM," Conway tweeted.

Sanders, who will step down from her position at the end of the month, took to Twitter and said that she is "blessed and forever grateful" to President Trump for the opportunity.

"I am blessed and forever grateful to @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to serve and proud of everything he's accomplished. I love the President and my job. The most important job I'll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it's time for us to go home. Thank you Mr. President," Sanders tweeted.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted.

Trump praised Sarah, saying she is a "very special person" and has "extraordinary talents". She is now planning to run for Governor of Arkansas.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done," he added.

Sarah was considered as the most trusted aides of Trump. Her resignation came as it has been the 94th consecutive day without a White House briefing, the longest stretch of time without a briefing, CNN reported.

Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary at the White House in July 2017.

