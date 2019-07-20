Sarah Silverman and Game of Thrones fame John Bradley join Universal's Marry Me

hollywood

Picture courtesy/Sarah Silverman Instagram account

Stand-up comedian and actress Sarah Silverman and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor John Bradley are in talks to join Jennifer Lopez musical comedy 'Marry Me' at Universal.

Actor Owen Wilson is also on board to star. Helmed by Kat Coiro, the film has been written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill. Universal studio is planning to shoot the film in the fall.

Based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, the film revolves around celebrity, relationships, and social media. The film discusses the possibilities of what might happen when a superstar weds an everyman as a joke and finds that perhaps there are no accidents.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B. Roberts will executive produce.

Silverman was recently seen in 'Battle of the Sexes' and also returned to dub Vanellope in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet.'

The film marks Bradley's first big movie project since the HBO's hit 'Game of Thrones,' series ended.

