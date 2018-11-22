Sarah Silverman's message to all young girls

hollywood

Sarah Silverman gets amused to see women go to great lengths of physical discomfort to get love

Sarah Silverman

Actress Sarah Silverman gets amused to see women go to great lengths of "physical discomfort to get love". The actress, who lends her voice to the character of Vanellope von Schweetz in animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, wants to tell them that they don't have to be uncomfortable to deserve love.

"The idea of Disney princess has grown and changed. That Disney has taken on progress and inclusivity and has grown and changed in positive ways," Silverman said in a statement to IANS. "And this movie just faces it head on. Leans right into it. Well, you get saved by a man. And you're in great distress. Your life is threatened. And then someone else saves you. And then to all in one movie acknowledge all of that and then shatter it is so exciting," she added.

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet brings back Ralph (John C. Reilly) and his fellow misfit Vanellope. This time, the digital duo go on a journey to explore the world of Internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope's own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush. The Walt Disney Animation Studios' project will release in India on November 23.

The film is yet to release, but one scene has been getting a lot of attention. It is when Vanellope runs into a whole bevy of other Disney princesses from Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) of "Frozen" to Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Moana (Auli'i Cravalho).

Talking about her role, she said: "And to get to be this kid who becomes like a princess with an attainable waist line. And wearing comfortable clothes. And I always like, as a comic, this is really going a different direction...I would see young women in half shirts and sky high heels. And they're freezing cold. They're like this shivering. And their feet hurt. I just think. I just wish I could tell them that they don't have to be uncomfortable to deserve love.

"Boys are not raised to think that they ever have to sacrifice comfort to be loved. And it just always struck me. I would be in like my hoodie and jeans and just think, these girls don't think that they can get love without this insane amount of physical discomfort.

"And I love that Vanellope kind of sheds light on these grown up princesses that are uncomfortable hanging out."

