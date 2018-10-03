Sarah Todd says, 'I have grown as a person in India'

food

Celebrity chef Sarah Todd talks about all things nice and sugar and spice ahead of her baking class in the city

Sarah Todd

Visualise the way the saccharine syrup oozes of out a piece of hot gulab jamun as you cut into the soft sponge and put it in your mouth. It disintegrates slowly melting away and leaving a sticky-sweet after-taste. Does this imagery do something to you? Good. It does something to us, too, and to many others. So, can we blame celebrity chef Sarah Todd for loving it just as much? We think not.



Iced Nougat

That, sevaiya and chhena poda are her favourite Indian desserts, Todd reveals to us ahead of a baking class scheduled this Friday. In it, the former model will be teaching participants how to make iced nougat and chocolate chilli mousse, two of her signatures, the former being a dessert that helped her win a challenge during her time at the popular food show Masterchef Australia.

"When it comes to making such dishes at home, it becomes quite difficult. But these are recipes that are easy to bake. For example, the iced nougat is a parfait, so it doesn't need to be set in an ice cream machine," she explains.

Speaking of what one could look forward to, Todd tells us, "Most classes that I have conducted before have been for a larger number of people. This one, however, is going to be quite intimate and personal as the participants can really get involved and have a bit of play as well. It will be more of a one-on-one set-up."



Chocolate chilli mousse

Todd has come a long way and trying to reach out to people in a country like ours, which is a gigantic melting pot of cultures and cuisines, couldn't have been a cakewalk. "It is my fourth year in India now and I have grown as a person. A chef's job is to make people enjoy your food, and time and experience help with that. I have tried to focus on understanding people's palates and in India, people are so passionate about food that it feels really good when you understand what makes them happy. I have been welcomed here, which makes it a lot easier for me to continue pushing. It's been amazing and I love it here," she shares.

On: October 5, 4 pm to 6 pm

At: The Wine Rack, Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel.

Call: 8454966611 COST R2,000

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates