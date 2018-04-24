Sarangi player Sabir Khan to perform morning ragas at Prabhadevi on April 29

Sabir Khan will be taking the stage at 6.30 am for his recital

Attend a morning concert featuring sarangi player and the late Sultan Khan’s son, Sabir Khan. The two-hour show, Pratahswar, starts at the crack of dawn. Besides Khan, the show, organised by Pancham Nishad, will also feature young tabla player Ojas Adhiya. Khan will be taking the stage at 6.30 am for his recital. “I will present my favourite morning ragas like Lalit, Nat Bhairav, Bhairav, Ahir Bhairav and Gujari Todi,” he says.

“Morning concerts bring back memories of the early-morning riyaaz sessions with my father, my dada guru, Ustad Gulab Khan saab, and my uncle, Ustad Nasir Khan saab. They’d say its the best time to practise because you can attain a feeling of oneness with your saaz (instrument). It’s like ibaadat (prayer). I hope to achieve that harmony while performing at Pratahswar," he says. Khan last performed at an open-air, morning concert five years ago. “I performed in Geneva (Switzerland) and started playing as the sun rose until it attained its full glory,” he says.

On: April 29, 6.30 am

At: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates