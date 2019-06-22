Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

national

He said that all efforts had been taken to sustain the success of the last three years in organising the Mela on a grand scale

Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam): The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati on Friday. Sonowal was joined by Prahlad Singh Patel who is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism.

"Devotees from around the world receive Maa Kamakhya's blessings during the annual Ambubachi congregation and the power of these blessings enables them to contribute meaningfully to sustain an environment of peace and harmony in the world," Sonowal said while inaugurating the Mela in Guwahati.

Welcoming all devotees to the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya. #AmbubachiMela pic.twitter.com/B1kvL9Q1UM — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 21, 2019

He said that all efforts had been taken to sustain the success of the last three years in organising the Mela on a grand scale.

Urging the people of Guwahati to play the role of hosts to make the event a grand success, the Chief Minister said that it was every citizen's moral obligation to make the visitors feel welcome in the state and enable them to take back good memories of Assam with them.

Prahlad Singh Patel stressed on the need to explore more prospects for developing tourism in the state taking advantage of its vast natural resources.

Ambubachi Mela is one of the biggest Hindu religious events held at Kamakhya temple situated atop the Nilachal hill. The event which is being held from June 22 to 25, celebrates the menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya. The temple will be closed today and will reopen on June 25.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates