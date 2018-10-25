Sarbananda Sonowal: Teachers, parents key to children's scientific temperament

national

Sarbananda Sonowal was inaugurating the 26th state-level conference of National Children's Science Congress 2018

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday exhorted teachers and parents to contribute towards building scientific temperament among children from an early age. Sonowal, inaugurating the 26th state-level conference of National Children's Science Congress 2018 here, said evil forces in the society can only be eliminated by good citizens, who can take the nation forward.

"Teachers and parents must play their roles in building scientific temperament among the children from an early age," he said. "Society cannot grow without getting rid of the superstitions and false notions," the CM said.

Altogether 284 child scientists from 33 districts of the state are participating in the four-day event. Informing that the 'Mukhyamantrir Bigyan Darshan' (Chief Minister's Science Tour) programme will start from November 15 to give scientific exposure to students and village heads, he asserted that the state government is committed to protect the rights of indigenous people and enable them to live a life of dignity.

Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said a centre of the Indian Space ResearcXh Organisation (ISRO) would be set up in the state near Gauhati University, construction of which is likely to start from December.

