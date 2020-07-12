Search

Sarbjit actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 18:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Television and film actor Ranjan Sehgal, known for Crime Patrol and Sarbjit, passed away on July 11. He was 36.

Picture Courtesy: Official Facebook Account/Ranjan Sehgal
Ranjan Sehgal, the actor who was known for television show Crime Patrol and also the Bollywood film Sarbjit, passed away on July 11. Times of India reports that the actor was unwell and passed away due to an unknown ailment.

CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) took to its Twitter account to mourn his unfortunate demise. Have a look at their tweet right here:

The actor was also a part of films like Karma, Force, and also dabbled with Punjabi Cinema and was seen in the film, Mahi NRI.

