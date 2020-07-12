Sarbjit actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

Ranjan Sehgal, the actor who was known for television show Crime Patrol and also the Bollywood film Sarbjit, passed away on July 11. Times of India reports that the actor was unwell and passed away due to an unknown ailment.

CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) took to its Twitter account to mourn his unfortunate demise. Have a look at their tweet right here:

The actor was also a part of films like Karma, Force, and also dabbled with Punjabi Cinema and was seen in the film, Mahi NRI.

