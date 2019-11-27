Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal can't contain his excitement as he witnesses his first snowfall

Vicky Kaushal is currently prepping up for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh where he plays the eponymous character that assassinated General Dyer in London. And given the film is being made on a massive scale, the shooting schedules are expected to be as grueling as they can get. Amidst this, any actor deserves a break.

And right from the sets, from behind the scenes, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a beautiful picture. We don't see him but we can sense his feelings. He captioned it- Witnessed snowfall for the very first time in my life!

Take a look at the image right here:

The film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Banita Sandhu, who worked with the filmmaker in October in 2018. This biopic on the unsung hero of India is all set to release on October 2, 2020. And if you remember, three more Hindi films are coming to the cinemas on that day. It's possibly one of the biggest clashes of all time.

We have Tiger Shroff's Rambo, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan, and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2. Will any of these actors push or release their film in advance? Time to wait and watch! Coming back to Kaushal, he also has films like Bhoot, Takht and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic coming up.

The actor has been on a roll for the last two years. His claim to fame began with Lust Stories, and this was followed up by titles like Raazi, Sanju, and Manmarziyaan. And this year he knocked it out of the park with URI: The Surgical Strike, which raked in over Rs. 245-crore at the ticket windows.

