Sare Jahan Se Achha Season 2 to continue positive thread of humanity

After the tremendous success of the Sare Jahan Se Achha Season 1, Next Productions today announced the launch of the second season of the series. The launch event took place in the Constitution Club of India where Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, famous Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi and Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of LAVA were the special guests for the evening. The event was hosted by Prakash Bhardwaj, Pooja Saini, Utkarsh Singh and Mohammad Sufiyan.

Hosted by renowned film director, Prakash Jha, the series brings forward the stories of some real-life heroes whose contributions have brought positive changes in society. Just as the flame of light in a dark room becomes a source of light, similarly these heroes have become a ray of hope for thousands of people whose lives have changed due to their incredible contribution. The first season of the web show was launched a year ago, with five episodes featuring similar heroes.

In the very first episode of season 2, the viewers will be introduced to a story of a man named Vijay Baba, who lives in the capital city Delhi. Even after being illiterate and financially weak, Vijay Baba never denies anyone for help. To earn his bread and butter, he has to perform the job of a cleaner and a rickshaw driver. But despite his struggles, Vijay Baba ensures that not even a single person who comes to him for help gets disappointed. In-between every day's rush, he provides all kinds of possible help to the sick people who come from far-away places.

During the launch event, the director of the show Prakash Bhardwaj said, "I am very excited for season 2 after receiving the immense love and appreciation from the audience for Sare Jahan Se Achha Season 1. I'm also grateful to Prakash Jha for his support. Without his involvement, it would have been difficult for us to present the stories of those unsung heroes in such an impactful way. Like our last season, this time also we'll introduce our viewers with those people who have dedicated their entire lives for the betterment of society without any greed. I am also highly obliged and proud to have the Indian mobile company LAVA as our partner for such a noble cause. Our association with LAVA is a result of the common core values we share, that is, the pride of being an Indian and an intent to make a valuable contribution to the nation."

The series will be live today on the official Youtube channel of Next Productions - Play Next.

