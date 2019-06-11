Saree face-off! Who wore it better, Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone?

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora chose the same six yards that Deepika Padukone had worn to her cousin's wedding in April

Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone

Malaika Arora attended Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday bash dressed up as a bride — well almost. Though beau Arjun Kapoor accompanied her, all eyes were on her saree. Malla chose the same six yards that Deepika Padukone had worn to her cousin's wedding in April.

The ivory saree with florals is from Rohit Bal's Guldastah collection. Yesterday, the designer shared snapshots of Arora in his creation on his official Instagram handle. He had posted Dippy's photos as well earlier. While she had worn it with a halter blouse, Arora chose a sleeveless one.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram The gorgeous Deepika Padukone in ROHITBAL COUTURE â¤ï¸ A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) onApr 23, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

Malaika Arora too nailed this saree by wearing a sleeveless blouse, and heavy Kundan jewellery. Check out her look too!

View this post on Instagram The absolutely beautiful Malaika Arora In ROHITBAL COUTURE....... A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) onJun 10, 2019 at 6:23am PDT

Who wore it better?

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha, where she grooved to the peppy beats of the song Hello Hello. Talking about Deepika Padukone's projects, Dippy recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming social drama, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Chhapaak is based on the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, portrayed in the film by Deepika Padukone. In the film, Deepika's character is named Malti. Vikrant Massey also stars in the film, and his character is named Amol in it.

