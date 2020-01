Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey proudly flaunt their brand new BMWX7

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, who were seen together in the immensely successful television serial 12/24 Karol Bagh, have all the reasons to be happy and in a celebratory mood as the married couple has become a proud owner of a brand new BMWX7. It's a collection of four pictures and the collective excitement of the couple can be clearly seen. Although seeing them pose with the BMW, it's hard to see who looks hotter!

Taking to his Instagram account, Ravi wrote a long post which was straight from the heart. This is what he had to say- I am not going to pretend it’s a small deal cos its huge for us...post karol Bagh when me and Sargun moved back to Mumbai a decade back all we had were ambitions and visions of the future and it literally feels as if the universe has taken the wheel its taking us everywhere we imagined.. (sic).

Well, the post is much longer than this, have a look at the post and some pictures of the couple and their new beast right here:

The couple tied the knot on December 7, 2013, and have been posting cozy and cute pictures on their Instagram accounts. This being the latest one, have a look:

Well, this is indeed a massive achievement for the actors who started from scratch and now are on the skies of success!

